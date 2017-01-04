Cold Blast This Weekend; Wintry Precip Chances Still Unclear.

TODAY: Cooler air is filtering into the state. We will stay mostly cloudy for today, with maybe a little bit of clearing in the afternoon. Northerly breezes at 10-15 MPH will make wind chills about 5 degrees colder than the air temperature today. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Some clearing overnight to partly cloudy skies. Winds slow some and shift out of the northeast. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: More sun than clouds. Still cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds light out of the northeast.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clouds increasing overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s again.

FRIDAY WINTRY MISCHIEF: Models continue to disagree both with each other and with themselves run to run on exactly when, where, and how much wintry precipitation will occur on Friday. The latest guidance shows the Euro keeping most accumulating wintry precip north of I-22, while the GFS continues to show a band of accumulating wintry mix/snow in our area, particularly between the US-82 and I-20 corridors. Track of the low, amount of moisture available, and where exactly precipitation develops vary wildly run to run and are crucial to the forecast. Because of the high uncertainty nature of this forecast, we still can’t with any real accuracy predict accumulations of wintry precipitation in our area just yet. As we get closer to Friday, things should become a bit more clear, but this is a highly complicated forecast that may change several times before we get to Friday.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures dip into the 20s Thursday night and most spots will stay below 40 until at least Sunday. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday could drop into the teens in a few spots, so a hard freeze is definitely on the way. Remember the three Ps during the night these nights: Pets, Pipes, and People. Check and make sure all of those things are sheltered from the cold.