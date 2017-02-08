Cold Front Passes Tonight, Calm & Colder Thurs/Fri

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies all day are on tap for Wednesday.  Nature is deciding to forget it’s February for today; high temperatures in the mid 70s across the board.  However, a cold front will sweep through tonight & along this front we will likely see a few showers & a possible thunderstorm.  Areas to the North will remain dry, while the Golden Triangle has better rain chances.

THURSDAY: Cool & dry Arctic air behind the approaching front will settle into the region, causing temperatures to go for a dip.  Sunny skies for Thursday with morning lows in the upper 30s, daytime highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Overnight lows Friday morning will be the coldest we have seen & will see for some time; approaching the upper 20s.  Skies remain sunny for Friday as well, daytime heating will be rather efficient with highs reaching into the 60s.

SATURDAY: Gulf moisture makes a comeback into the state, but high pressure at the surface will limit any storm potential.  Looking at mainly showers for Saturday & warmer temperatures once again.  Lows in the upper low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: The moisture will continue to linger for Sunday while temperatures continue to increase, lows now into the upper 50s & highs in the mid 70s.

