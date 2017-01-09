Cold Weather Claims One Life

INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) – A medical examiner in Sunflower County says a man found lying in the street died of hypothermia.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says police discovered 65-year-old Chester Lang early Sunday. Burton calls Lang’s death was weather-related.

Lang was wearing only a tank top and shorts, had a faint heartbeat. Burton says he was found heavily intoxicated with his coat lying beside him.

The National Weather Service says temperatures were as low as 18 degrees Sunday morning in the area.

Burton says Lang was taken to a hospital, where he died. She says he had been last seen at a club around midnight.

Burton says there was no sign of foul play.