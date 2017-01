COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

Christopher Jermaine Lewis, 35, was arrested by Columbus police on Wednesday.

Investigators say the incident occurred on December 13th in the 100 block of Lee Street.

The victim suffered a broken arm.

CPD did not release what type of weapon was allegedly used.

Lewis’ bond was set at $10,000.