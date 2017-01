COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A company in Columbus has reported an employee as missing.

A city spokesman says Corporate Dining Concepts reports that a van and its driver were last seen this weekend along a route in North Port and Cottondale, Alabama.

The driver is 36-year-old Antiquon Marquette Harris.

The license plate is Michigan CD76889.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.