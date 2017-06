COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department continues to fill its ranks with new officers.

City councilmen approved hiring six new patrolmen.

There are now a total of 67 on the force, but some of those are currently at the police academy.

At one point in the last year, CPD lost 20 officers in six months.

The department is budgeted for 77 officers.

Columbus police have hosted recruiting fairs in the past couple of months in hopes of helping fill the open positions.