COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of posting explicit pictures of his girlfriend on social media.

Damontrell Clayborn, 23, is charged with posting injurious messages electronically to cause injury.

The victim signed affidavits against Clayborn.

Columbus police say the two were in a relationship for two years and the pictures were posted without her approval.

Clayborn’s bond was set at ten thousand dollars.