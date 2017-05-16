Columbus Man Arrested for Alleged 3rd Domestic Violence Offense

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man faces a third domestic violence charge.

Investigators say 24-year-old Taylor Jackson was arrested Thursday, by Columbus Police Department Criminal Investigators.

Jackson faces the felony charge of Domestic Violence 3rd offense. Police say he struck the victim in the face, causing injury.

Jackson has two prior Domestic Violence convictions in the past 7 years.

On Friday, May 12, 2017 Jackson had an initial appearance with Columbus Municipal Judge Rhonda Hayes Ellis.

Jackson is being held without bond due to a hold with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Once the MDOC hold on Jackson has been released, bail will be set.