[PRESS RELEASE]

COLUMBUS, Miss. –On April 26, 2017 a warrant was issued for Mr. La’Real Jones for sexual battery on a person under the age

14. Mr. La’Real Jones was arrested April 26, 2017 at his place of employment without incident. Mr. La’Real Jones was denied bond by Municipal Judge Gary Goodwin due to Mr. La’Real already being out on a Felony Bond.