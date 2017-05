COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man is charged with aggravated assault, after a March altercation.

Willie Foxx, appeared before a municipal court judge Thursday. Investigators believe Foxx was the shooter involved in a dispute.

The victim who was shot, was visiting his children at Foxx’s residence.

Bond was set at $40,000 by a judge. The official charge Foxx faces is aggravated assault with a weapon.