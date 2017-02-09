Columbus Man Goes From Missing to Arrested

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man who set off a two state search after he disappeared on his delivery route has been arrested.

Antjuan Marquette Harris was arrested by Columbus Police earlier this week. He is charged with embezzlement.

Harris was reported missing January 31st after he failed to return from his weekend deliveries for Corporate Dining Concepts in West Alabama.

The van he was driving was found abandoned 2 days later in Waynesboro, Mississippi, some 150 miles away from his route.

On Monday, February 6th, the search was called off after Harris’ mother reported hearing from him. He was taken into custody that same day.

Harris’ bond is set at $15,000.00.