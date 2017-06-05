Columbus Man Jailed On Burglary Charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (CPD PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, June 4, patrol officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to 51A Limbo Drive Columbus, MS for a possible burglary in progress. A witness called 911 stating someone went into the residence through a window on the front of the apartment.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a black male attempting to exit the back door of the residence. When the officers attempted to make contact with the male, he refused to come out.

While officers were trying to talk the potential suspect into coming outside, he began to barricade himself in the apartment.

Investigators made contact with the resident, who gave a statement that no one had permission to be in the apartment. The resident gave the Columbus Police Department consent to search the residence for the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Eugene L. Stewart of Columbus, MS.

After several attempts to talk Stewart into surrendering and coming outside, members of the Columbus Police Department S.W.A.T. team used a key to gain entry into the apartment to make contact with the suspect.

During the search, officers determined that Stewart had crawled into the attic. A search of the attic revealed the suspect had kicked a hole between apartment 51A and 51B.

Stewart crawled into the attic of apartment 51B.

The resident of apartment 51B was contacted and gave consent to search her apartment. Stewart was found hiding in a closet in apartment 51B and taken into custody.

Stewart was arrested for Burglary x2 and an outstanding warrant with MDOC.

Stewart will be taken before Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Ellis on Monday, June 05, 2017, for his initial appearance, where bond will be set.