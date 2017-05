COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of a man found floating in Luxapalila Creek is ruled an accidental fresh water drowning.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the preliminary autopsy results on Willie George Cotton, 54, were completed Thursday morning.

Cotton was found in the water this past Monday, little more than 500 yards from the boat landing at Luxapalila Park.

A missing persons report was filed last week for Cotton.