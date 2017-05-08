Columbus Mayor’s Grandson Not Indicted After Deadly Shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There will be no indictment in the shooting death of Columbus Mayor Robert Smith’s son.

Davius Roshard Smith was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his father, Robert Smith Junior in December.

A Lowndes County grand jury returned a “no bill” in the case, meaning there was not enough evidence to warrant prosecution.

The shooting happened December 14th at the Smith home in Temple Cove.

Davius Smith’s attorney said the mayor’s grandson was acting in self-defense.

Smith, who is a nursing student at EMCC, had no criminal history.