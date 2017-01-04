Columbus P.D. Kick Off the New Year with Credit Card Fraud and Aggravated Assault Arrests

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
[PRESS RELEASE]

COLUMBUS, Miss.

On January 1, 2017, Columbus PD arrested Robert Carr for Aggravated Assault.   Carr is alleged to have assaulted a 37 year old male on Byrnes Circle in

ROBERT CARR

ROBERT CARR

Columbus by cutting the victim with a knife.  The victim and Carr knew each other.  Carr left on foot where he was arrested on Shady Street.   Bond was set at $75,000 by Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Ellis.

 

 

 

 

 

On January 2, 2017,   Columbus PD arrested Desmun Chandler and Steffiene Anthony for using stolen credit cards in several businesses.   Chandler is also charged with burglarizing a vehicle to obtain the cards.

Desmun Jujuan Chandler: Charged with (1) count of burglary of auto and (3) counts of fraudulent use of ID.  Bond was denied because he is out on previous indictment.

DESMUN CHANDLER

DESMUN CHANDLER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steffiene Dawyniece Anthony: Charged with (3) counts of fraudulent use of ID.   Bond was set at $15,000 by Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Ellis

STEFFIENE ANTHONY

STEFFIENE ANTHONY

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

news-default1-old
51 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Mississippi Tornadoes Confirmed, Winds Caused Alabama Deaths
Read More»
news-default1-old
53 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Area Chamber Of Commerce To Keep Interim President
Read More»
news-default1-old
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Police Say Columbus Man Held Woman Against Her Will
Read More»
﻿
More News»