Columbus P.D. Kick Off the New Year with Credit Card Fraud and Aggravated Assault Arrests

[PRESS RELEASE]

COLUMBUS, Miss.

On January 1, 2017, Columbus PD arrested Robert Carr for Aggravated Assault. Carr is alleged to have assaulted a 37 year old male on Byrnes Circle in

Columbus by cutting the victim with a knife. The victim and Carr knew each other. Carr left on foot where he was arrested on Shady Street. Bond was set at $75,000 by Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Ellis.

On January 2, 2017, Columbus PD arrested Desmun Chandler and Steffiene Anthony for using stolen credit cards in several businesses. Chandler is also charged with burglarizing a vehicle to obtain the cards.

Desmun Jujuan Chandler: Charged with (1) count of burglary of auto and (3) counts of fraudulent use of ID. Bond was denied because he is out on previous indictment.

Steffiene Dawyniece Anthony: Charged with (3) counts of fraudulent use of ID. Bond was set at $15,000 by Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Ellis