COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating another armed robbery.

The hold-up happened at the Sprint Mart on Alabama Street, near Airline Road, about 9:30 PM on Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect’s face was covered.

No one was injured and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.