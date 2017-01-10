Columbus Police Investigate Store Robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A store robbed less than two months ago is held up again.

Now, Columbus police continue the search for the armed robber.

Investigators say a black male went inside the former B Quick store on 31st Avenue North demanding money about 8:30 PM on Monday.

He wore a hood and left running toward the hospital with money from the store.

Police aren’t saying what type of weapon was used in the hold up.

No one was injured.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

