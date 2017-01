COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Columbus Police are investigating another convenience store robbery in the city.

Details are scarce, but around 7:30 Tuesday night a call came in from the Texaco at the corner of Military Road and Martin Luther King.

When officers responded, they found that the store had been robbed, and the suspect had driven away.

According to scanner reports, police were looking for a black male with dreads, wearing a grey hoodie, and a bandana covering his face.