Columbus Police Make Separate Arrests in Two Investigations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On May 1st, 2017, Columbus Police arrested 22 year old Gevartise Taran Armstead who was being held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Baton Rouge law enforcement came in contact with Armstead on unrelated charges and found that he was wanted in Columbus for aggravated assault. Columbus investigators picked Armstead up in Louisiana and extradited him to Mississippi. Armstead is alleged to have shot a 25 year old male at the 1700 block of Bell Avenue on January 28, 2017.

On May 1st, 2017, Columbus Police arrested 20 year old Javan Lamarc King, who was being held in Hinds County, MS. King was arrested by Jackson Police for misdemeanor violations and they found that King was wanted in Columbus for armed robbery. King is alleged to have robbed an employee of Bullets, located at 111 North Lehmberg Road, when the employee carried trash out to a dumpster on August 22, 2016.