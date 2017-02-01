Columbus Police Make Third Arrest in Armed Robbery and Assault Case

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –Columbus Police make a third arrest in connection with a mid- January  Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault case.

Lavenancho Fox Junior turned himself into Columbus Police on Tuesday.

He was wanted on Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery Charges in connection with an alleged robbery and beating of a 47 year old man on Washington Avenue on January 14th.

Fox’s father Lavento Fox and DeAngelo Fisher are also charged with the crime.

The younger Fox’s bond is set at $250,000.00.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

23215db67b8e42128d2958c1def49071-1
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: A Vigil Takes Place For Those Impacted By President Trump’s Travel Ban
Read More»
news-default1-old
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Columbus Police Looking for Missing Infant
Read More»
739996d15ffb4505be42a003ff1dcb4f-1
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Local Artists Take Original Play To The Big Screen
Read More»
﻿
More News»