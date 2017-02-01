Columbus Police Make Third Arrest in Armed Robbery and Assault Case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –Columbus Police make a third arrest in connection with a mid- January Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault case.

Lavenancho Fox Junior turned himself into Columbus Police on Tuesday.

He was wanted on Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery Charges in connection with an alleged robbery and beating of a 47 year old man on Washington Avenue on January 14th.



Fox’s father Lavento Fox and DeAngelo Fisher are also charged with the crime.

The younger Fox’s bond is set at $250,000.00.