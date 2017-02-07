Columbus Police Nab The Wright Stuff

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When police get more than license and registration during a traffic stop, two men get a free ride to jail.

20-year-old Warren Wright and 22-year-old Jacob Stewart, both of Caledonia, are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Columbus Police officers with the patrol division pulled over Wright at 8th Street North and 2nd Avenue for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers found a felony amount of methamphetamine and arrested Wright and Stewart.

Bond for both men is set at $20,000 dollars.