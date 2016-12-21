Video: Columbus Reward Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)—Columbus police are hoping cash will break the so-called “street code.”

Tuesday night, city councilmen voted unanimously to offer monetary rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of certain criminals.

There will be a 15-thousand dollar reward for information in murder and manslaughter cases. The reward is 5-thousand dollars for information in armed robbery cases.

There have been nine homicides in Columbus year. Four of them remain unsolved.

“You know there is a lot of information out there on the streets that we are hearing, but as far as people that have seen this and willing to come in and testify or give a statement to that effect and that’s where we are falling short,”said Columbus Police Chief Oscar Lewis.

“We know there are people out there that’s got information on these crimes. Some people are in fear of retaliation; some people just don’t want to be labeled as a so-called snitch or whatever. What we are asking people to do is step forward, do the right thing. We are keeping in mind these victims’ families that are sitting here trying to get some closure,”Columbus Police Captain Brent Swan.

The number to the Columbus Reward line is 1-877-273-4552. Again the information provided must lead to the arrest *and* conviction in a case.