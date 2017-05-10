Columbus Woman Admits Role In Massive Health Care Fraud

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WCBI)- A Columbus woman is set to appear before a federal judge May 18th after pleading guilty to health care fraud.

49 year old Robin Gary Lowry admits she filed false reimbursement claims with Blue Cross and Blue Shiled of Alabama as well as pharmacy benefits management company Prime Theraupeutics. Federal investigators say Lowry was working as a sales rep for Global Compounding Pharmacy based in Haleyville, Alabama. Lowry admits she would get a doctor with which she had a close family relationship to write prescriptions sometimes to people that doctor had never seen or treated. She is also accused of forging prescriptions using that same doctor’s name. The government says Lowry admits to between filing between a quarter million and $550,000 in false claims. Her plea agreement requires her to forfeit $272,405 gained from the scheme. The government says it will seek the low end of prison time when it makes its sentencing recommendation. You can read both the criminal information and Lowry’s plea agreement below.

