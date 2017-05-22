Columbus Woman’s Trial Continued After Showing Up To Court Under The Influence

By:
Submitted:

Roschell Cotton

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman’s trial is continued until September, after she showed up to court drunk and high.

Court documents show Roschell Cotton went to the Lowndes County Courthouse on Monday morning under the influence of meth, marijuana, and alcohol.

Cotton’s bond was revoked and she was taken to jail.

She’s accused of threatening to blow up the Lowndes County Department of Human Services.

Columbus police say Cotton also threatened an employee when she made the call in July of last year.

She’s charged with making a false bomb threat and simple assault against a DHS employee.

Cotton’s new trail is set for September 5th.

