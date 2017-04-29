Community Mourns Child’s Death

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family is mourning the death of a young girl. Family members confirm to WCBI that Mariah Isaacs, 12, passed away Friday night. She was a student at Armstrong Middle School.

A spokesman with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the child’s home on Lindsey Lane around 9:30 last night. They do not suspect foul play.

Deputy Oktibbeha County Coroner Billy Miller tells WCBI that Isaacs’ body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.