Consulting Firm Meets With Police Department, Residents React

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-It’s been nearly two weeks since Columbus councilmen hired a consultant to evaluate the police department.

On Monday, Turner’s Enterprises Inc, met with officers for the first time.

After nine homicides, 20 sexual batteries, and 359 burglaries reported in 2016, many residents like Heather Clark are now on edge.

“I have a four year old child and the shootings and all of the violence that’s going on scares me with my kid and I just wish it would stop,” said Heather Clark, resident of Columbus.

City leaders hear those cries for help.

Now, Turners Enterprises Inc, is assessing the police department to see if there are new ways to help fight crime.

“It’s just to bring in an extra set of eyes so we can get a grip on all of the things that’s been going on, and what they can do better to serve all of our constituents,” said Stephen Jones, Ward 5 Councilman.

Councilman Jones said he appreciates the job CPD officers are doing.

However, he also understands how understaffed they are, which is why councilman tell WCBI, this move is strictly to help and not criticize the force.

“This is not a negative, this is not a which-hunt on the chief or on the department,” said Charlie Box, Ward 3 Councilman. “This is a positive step to fight crime in our city.”

City councilmen believe a consultant’s evaluation is needed.

“I want him to dig deep,” councilman Box explained. “I want him to see if there’s something that needs to be done that we’re not doing. Is it maybe the direction that they’re not getting, is it the equipment, whatever it is to correct this situation we need to do it.”

“I want to see him point out things that the police department can do better, also work with the citizens and find out ways they can work better with the citizens, and also talk with the citizens and see what there input is and what they need from their police department,” said Councilman Jones.

While city leaders evaluate the findings, residents have different opinions on whether the study is needed.

“I think anything that helps, I am for it,” said Columbus resident Delta Mitchell.

“I think it’s kind of a waste of time and money,” said Columbus resident Rosemary Crowe. “I mean What’s he going to do, say get more cops, hire more cops or maybe better training, I’m not sure but I don’t see where they need a consultant, out chief should be able to do that.”

Starting next week, Turners Enterprises Inc, will meet with residents in each ward to get their input and hear what they have to say.

A full list of the times, dates, and locations of the meetings are below:

February 6th, Ward 1, Townsend Community Center 6:30 P.M.

February 13th, Ward 5, Sim Scott Community Center, 6 P.M.

February 14th, Ward 3, First Christian Church, 6 P.M.

February 20th, Ward 6, Trotter Lower Level, 6 P.M.

February 23rd, Ward 2, East Columbus Gym, 6:30 P.M.

February 28th, Ward 4, R.E. Hunt School Museum, 6 P.M.