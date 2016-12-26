Controversial KKK Series Dropped By TV Network

NEW YORK, NY (WCBI) – An 8 part documentary focusing on a Tupelo resident and other Klan members from across the country has been cancelled.

The Arts and Entertainment Network this weekend abruptly dropped plans to run the show called “Escaping the KKK”. 34 year old Steven Howard of Tupelo is the Imperial Wizard of the North Mississippi White Knights and was part of the documentary. Opposition to the series grew when A&E released a preview clip showing a Klan member giving robes to his young children as presents. The network says the backlash did not lead to the cancellation. A&E says it learned some Klan members were paid to take part which is a violation of company policy when it comes to documentaries.