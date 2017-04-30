Cool and Cloudy Overnight before Sunshine on Monday!

THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR TODAY IS OVER.

TONIGHT: Could see a few isolated showers develop and push east, but most of us will stay dry. It will be damp and cloudy with on-and-off sprinkles through midnight. After midnight, clouds will begin to clear out through the AM. Temps will drop into the low 50s. Watch for breezy winds 10-20 mph from the SE overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny conditions return along with cooler highs in the mid 70s. Look for lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Another nice day is on tap with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Looks as if another storm system develops and moves into our area. So far we think the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Wednesday Evening overnight into Thursday. It’s too far out to determine if we’ll see any strong or severe storms with it, but we should at least see some rain from it. Watch for highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Cool and damp weather may settle for the end of the work week. Numerous showers are likely Thursday with more in the way of spotty activity on Friday. Either way you slice it our area may see some chilly days with highs in the 60s. We might even sprinkle in some upper 50s if the atmosphere has its way. We’re cautiously optimistic that the unsettled weather will move east by Saturday when the Market Street Festival in Columbus takes place. But for now, we’ll keep a 30% chance for an isolated shower.

NEXT WEEKEND: The general trend is that through next weekend, the trends are suggesting cooler and drier weather. We could have an isolated shower or two, but the heat and humidity looks likely to hold off through the weekend, perhaps even longer. It’ll be nice to get some cooler, drier weather in here to start May, as summer is just around the corner!

