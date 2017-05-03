Cool, damp, and breezy end to the work week

TONIGHT: Areas of showers and/or steady rain is likely. Some lightning and thunder is possible but no strong or severe weather is going to occur in our area. Temperatures will bottom out around 60°. Southerly breezes between 10 and 20 mph will continue.

THURSDAY: A mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool day is on track. The rain chance is 40%. Look for highs in the low 60s but many places may have afternoon temperatures in the 50s! Southwesterly winds between 10 and 25 mph are possible along with higher gusts.

FRIDAY: Another mostly cloudy and cool day is headed our way. Daytime highs may struggle to reach 60° in some spots! A few showers will be possible but the rain chance is just 20%. Breezy northwesterly winds continue.

SATURDAY: We’ll start off with cool mid 40s around sunrise but warm up into the low 70s during the course of the day. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is likely and that bodes well for area events like the Market Street Festival in Columbus. The wind is going to be much lighter overall.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine should continue going into the work week. Temperatures will gradually moderate from the upper 70s Sunday to the mid and upper 80s by the middle of the week.

