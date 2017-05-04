Cool Friday, Perfect Weekend Coming

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, and cool weather can be expected along with scattered showers. Lows will be in the low 50s and upper 40s with northwesterly breezes between 10 and 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Another mostly cloudy and cool day is on track. The rain chance is 20% but the best opportunity for moisture will be in far northeast Mississippi. Locations east of US 45 will have to work hard to get out of the 50s due to extensive cloud cover but locations to the west should climb back into the low to mid 60s with more sunshine. Breezy northwesterly winds between 10 and 25 mph will continue.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair skies return to all areas and that means a chilly night with lows in the mid 40s. How about that for the first weekend of May?

SATURDAY: A very nice day is still expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. This bodes well for outdoor events like the Market Street Festival in Downtown Columbus.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the 70s will make for a great 2nd half of the weekend. Hopefully you all can take advantage.

NEXT WEEK: Widespread sunshine is on track for a good chunk of the week. This will allow temperatures to rebound back into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday. The next chance of showers and storms will be on Thursday.

