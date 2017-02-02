Cool Next 2 Days, Warmer Early Next Week

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will continue along with a few showers. Low temperatures look to be in the 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: A few showers are possible, especially during the morning. Cloud cover is expected to thin out during the 2nd half of the day. Below average highs in the 40s should be the general rule of thumb.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold conditions will settle into north MS and west AL. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30°.

SATURDAY: A nice winter day is on tap. Highs will be in the 50s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

SUNDAY: Temperatures should moderate back to around 60° but clouds will be on the increase. There is a 30% chance of showers.

MONDAY: Additional showers are possible. Warmer temperatures near 70° can be expected during the afternoon hours.

TUESDAY: Unseasonably warm and humid conditions look to give rise to scattered showers and storms. There may be some strong to severe storms in the region but it’s too early to tell exactly what will transpire. Plan on highs in the 70s.

Stay connected with @wcbiweather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram