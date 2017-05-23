Cool & Showery Wednesday, Warmer Late-Week

TONIGHT: Passing showers can be expected. A storm is also possible. Lows will range from the lower 60s to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cool & showery weather remains on track. The chance of rain is 40% but it won’t rain the entire day in all spots. Look for highs in the low 70s which will be about 10° to 15° below average for late May.

THURSDAY: Picture perfect conditions return as high pressure takes control. Mid to upper 70s are likely under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Southerly winds return and that means warmer highs in the upper 80s and more humidity. Mostly sunny skies should continue.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A slow moving from is going to keep rain and storm chances going from Saturday afternoon through Monday. It won’t rain the whole time here but you’ll need to be prepared to battle heavy downpours and lightning. Highs should generally be in the 80s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram