Cool, Sunny, and Breezy Monday.

MONDAY: We stay dry and cooler to kick off the work-week. Lots of sunshine, with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy at times, with wind gusts of 30 mph or more possible, especially in the afternoon. Overnight, the winds calm a bit, and lows approach 50 degrees, with some spots in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, mainly clear with lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds ahead of our next rain-maker on Wednesday. Most spots stay dry during the day. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight, showers and storms approach from the west. These showers and storms will continue into Thursday. Lows around 60.

THURSDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, with most of the activity exiting our area in the afternoon. Much cooler, with highs in the mid 60s. Clearing out overnight, with lows in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND: Market Street Festival looks cool but nice with highs in the upper 60s Friday. A bit chilly for the nighttime activities Friday night, with lows in the 40s. Saturday looks picture perfect, with highs in the mid 70s with lots of sun. Sunday will also be nice, with highs once again in the low 80s.