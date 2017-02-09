Cool Thursday, Nice Friday.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine and cooler. Highs right around 50. North wind at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Winds calming and shifting out of the east around midnight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

TOMORROW: A really nice day. Sunshine all day and highs in the low 60s with a light southerly breeze.

WEEKEND: Warming back up with highs in the low 70s. Chance for rain both days, but the better  chance for rain coming Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Back into the 50s for highs next week. Rain chances stick around through Wednesday.

