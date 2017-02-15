Cool Today; Lots of Sun to Round Out Work Week

TODAY: Cool, but fairly comfortable in the afternoon. A few breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Breezy, with north winds at 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times.

TONIGHT: Cold and mostly clear. North winds at 4-8 mph. Temperatures drop to or below freezing area-wide, with lows ranging from upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Mostly sunny both days. Highs in the low 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday. Nice and comfortable weather.

WEEKEND: Slight chance of rain on Saturday, otherwise mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will see more sun than clouds and highs back in the 70s.