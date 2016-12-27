Cooldown Friday; Wet to Ring in 2017

TONIGHT: We will be a bit cooler behind this most recent cold front, but still above average. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mild in the afternoon. More clouds than sun. Temperatures should top out in the low to mid 60s. A stray shower or two is possible in the afternoon, but better rain chances will come Wednesday night.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm ahead of a cold front. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s under overcast skies.

THURSDAY: A few lingering showers in the morning, clearing out by lunch. Mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the mid 60s.

REST OF WEEK: A brief taste of winter on Friday, with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s under clear skies. New Year’s Eve looks wet, with showers likely through the day and into the night as we ring in 2017. New Year’s Day will be mild, but the rain will continue. Showers may linger into Monday, but we should see a break in the rain on Tuesday of next week.