Cooler Air Returns This Week

TONIGHT: Winds gradually die down overnight tonight. Mainly clear and cool, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Some patchy fog could develop overnight into the early morning hours, but for now the overall fog threat appears limited.

TOMORROW: A bit warmer for Tuesday. Mainly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds overnight making skies partly cloudy. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front pushes through Wednesday afternoon and evening, but this system will have none of the impressive dynamics of our last system. While moisture will be limited, this front could squeeze out a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Overall rain chances will remain fairly low, around 30%, mainly due to the lack of moisture.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cold front pushes through during the evening, and cooler air starts to filter in. More clouds than clear overnight, with lows in the upper 30s.

REST OF WEEK: A more cool and stable pattern emerges behind the Wednesday front. Afternoon highs will range from the low 50s and upper 40s with ample sunshine. Overnight lows will hover around the freezing mark.