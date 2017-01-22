Cooler, Calmer Pattern This Week

TONIGHT: Scattered showers end around midnight. Clouds decrease overnight. Winds gusting to 30+ mph through the evening. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Cooler. Partly cloudy through the day and a bit breezy. Winds gusting to 25-30mph at times. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant, with highs a bit warmer than Monday in the mid 60s. Overnight mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: A cold front approaches the area on Wednesday, bringing with it more widespread cloud cover. The front wont have much moisture to work with, though, and thus I have left rain chances on the low side. A few stray showers might get squeezed out of the atmosphere in the afternoon, but for now it looks like the vast majority of us will stay dry. Behind this front, cool and calm weather will move in, with highs topping out in the 50s through the weekend despite ample sunshine.