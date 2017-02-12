Cooler This Week, Rain Tues. Night/Wed. Morning

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Drier & cooler air pushing in from the North. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy in the afternoon. An approaching low pressure system will be moving through the South & bring up our rain chances Tuesday evening. Thunderstorms are unlikely, mainly looking at just rain. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Better rain chances come in Wednesday morning. Skies clearing out by the afternoon, becoming cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Our mornings & evenings will return to more seasonal with lows in the lower to mid 30s, sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s Thursday, mid 60s Friday.

