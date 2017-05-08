Corinth Woman Accused Of Taking Social Security Payments

JACKSON—Today, Attorney General Jim Hood announced that 34-year-old Peggy Pickens of Corinth was charged with one felony count of exploitation of a vulnerable person after indictment by the Alcorn County Grand Jury.

Pickens is accused of using social security disbursements belonging to two patients for her own benefit while the patients were in a long term care facility. She is accused of withdrawing $3,253.10 from the patients’ accounts between March 2016 and May 2016.

 

This case is set for trial in Alcorn County Circuit Court on June 22, 2017. If convicted, Pickens faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.  After turning herself in at the Alcorn County Jail, she was released on a $5,000 bond. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

 

This case was investigated by Investigator Joe Sanderson and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Mark Ward.

