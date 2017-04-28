Court agrees to hold off ruling on carbon restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the Trump administration’s request, a federal appeals court says it will postpone a ruling on lawsuits challenging Obama-era restrictions on carbon emissions.

The government had asked the court to put a hold on the case shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order vowing to roll back the Clean Power Plan.

The plan aims to reduce harmful emissions from existing power plants by about one-third by 2030. The regulations were challenged by a coalition of states and industry groups that profit or benefit from burning coal.

Ten judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard arguments in the case last year and could have issued a ruling at any time.

Environmental groups vigorously opposed the delay and urged the court to rule.