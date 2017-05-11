Court Rejects Appeal From Former Justice Court Judge

JACKSON (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court says the Lee County Democrat Committee was correct when it removed Former Justice Court Judge Rickey Thompson from the ballot back in  September 2015.

 

That is because the Supreme Court ordered Thompson removed from office for failing to maintain judicial standards.  Thompson had argued his removal from office was not a lifetime ban but applied just to the current term and that the Lee County Democrats were wrong in putting another candidate in the 2015 general election.   Today the High Court rejected Thompson’s appeal of the decision to ban him from office for life.

