CPD Overview Committee Receives Update

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department Overview Committee receives an update on the number of officers on the force and the challenges facing the force.

Consultant KB Turner updated the group today over a live video stream about his work to analyze the department.

Police Chief Oscar Lewis told the committee there are 46 sworn officers in the department. He says that’s about 20 less than what’s needed.

Lewis says he’s also encouraged by several arrests this week that came from information residents gave investigators.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

COLUMBUS POLICE
8 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Child Reported Missing In Columbus, Found Safe In Memphis
Read More»
fire-investigation
11 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Fire Destroys Caledonia Home
Read More»
news graphic - arrest handcuffs
26 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
FBI Captures Suspected Child Pornographer
Read More»
﻿
More News»