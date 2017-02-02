CPD Overview Committee Receives Update

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department Overview Committee receives an update on the number of officers on the force and the challenges facing the force.

Consultant KB Turner updated the group today over a live video stream about his work to analyze the department.

Police Chief Oscar Lewis told the committee there are 46 sworn officers in the department. He says that’s about 20 less than what’s needed.

Lewis says he’s also encouraged by several arrests this week that came from information residents gave investigators.