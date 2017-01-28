Crimson Tide Get Hoops Season Sweep Over Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Braxton Key scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Alabama defeated Mississippi State 71-62 inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.

Quinndary Weatherspoon knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the second half with 6:08 remaining, but Key responded with a 3 of his own on the other end of the floor.

The Crimson Tide (13-7, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) expanded the lead further with a 13-2 run that happened in large part thanks to five late Bulldog turnovers and six points from Key who finished the half with 12 points.

Lamar Peters scored 13 points to lead Mississippi State (13-7, 4-4).

UP NEXT

Alabama: The victory allows the Crimson Tide to hold onto its No. 4 spot in the SEC ahead of a road showdown on Wednesday with an Arkansas Razorback team sits only one game back.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs can match last season’s win total with a victory over in-state rival Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi on Tuesday.