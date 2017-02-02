Death Row Inmate Gets New Hearing

TUPELO (WCBI) – A death row inmate will get the chance to argue he deserves a new trial because of improper contact between a juror and a woman he shot.

Carrothers was convicted and sentenced to die for the 2009 killings of Frank and Taylor Clark . Tonya Clark was also but survived the attack. Carrothers appealed his conviction saying he noticed improper contact between a juror and Tonya Clark. Those include seeing the juror wink at Clark and communicating with her several times, His appeal also claims that right before the verdict was read the juror told Tonya Clark quote “We Got It”. The Mississippi Supreme Court today did not reverse the conviction but did say a hearing needs to be held in Lafayette County to see if Carrothers can prove the juror knew the victim. If that is proven, Carrothers could be granted a new trial.

