“Deplorable Living Conditions” Found, Calhoun Woman Arrested

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies find animal waste and other deplorable living conditions inside of a home.

Now, the owner is charged with child abuse.

Teresa Treadwell, 49, is being held in the Calhoun County jail.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says deputies also found dead animals in Treadwell’s front yard.

The sheriff’s department and Child Protective Services received an anonymous tip about the deplorable living conditions earlier this week.

Pollan calls it one of the worst cases he’s seen in his 29 years of law enforcement.

A five year-old was removed from the home and is in the custody of CPS.

Treadwell’s bond was set at ten thousand dollars.