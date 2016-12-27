Deputies Recover 80K In Stolen Property

EUPORA (WCBI) – A Webster County family has more than $80,000 of its property back following an intense investigation by Webster and Montgomery County deputies. The case started December 19th when pick up trucks, a tractor and several heavy duty trailers were all taken from a Stewart community home. Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell says his department quickly developed a suspect and that investigation reached into Montgomery County where Sheriff Bubba Nix and deputies helped recover the missing equipment.

Charged in the case are 48 year old Angie Corley, 50 year old Gary Williams and 46 year old Kelvin Robertson. All three face grand larceny charges and remain jailed on $300,000 bond each.