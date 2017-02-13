Developing: Search Continues For Winston County Homicide Suspect

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies continued searching for homicide suspect Kevin Ladexter Carter, 43, on Monday.

Carter is considered armed and very dangerous.

Winston County deputies were called to a mobile home on Roy Bates Road, near Noxapater, on Sunday morning.

Investigators found Angela D. Collier, 39, shot in the leg. Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory says the bullet hit a major artery.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh believes Carter and Collier were in a relationship.

Carter has had previous drug related arrests.

“I personally have been dealing with Kevin for around 20 years. He has been to prison before. We do believe he is armed at this time. We caution our residents not to approach him and to just let us know what they see. We don’t know what’s going on with him, what kind of mental state he’s in at this point. He’s actually fled in vehicle and on foot from myself and other deputies over the years so hopefully he’ll turn himself in this morning and realizes the situation that he’s in and we’ll go ahead and turn himself over to us but I don’t look for that at this time,” said Pugh.

If you know where Carter is call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 773-5881 or Winston County Crime Stoppers at (662) 773-9999.

WCBI’s Salena Schaffer is in Winston County and will have more on this developing story tonight on WCBI News at 5 and 6.