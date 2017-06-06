Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly; One Killed, One Injured

CHOCTAW CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A domestic situation in Choctaw County turned deadly Sunday.

31-year-old Whitney Fair of McCool was shot and killed in what investigators describe as an exchange of gunfire.

Warren Strain with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation tells WCBI the shooting took place on Spay Road in McCool.

A second person was wounded. He was transported to Choctaw Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries before being transferred to a Jackson hospital.

The MBI is handling the investigation.

