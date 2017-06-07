Drier Weather Ahead.

TODAY: Dry and comfortable. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds out of the north at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Similar weather to today. Sunny skies, with highs again in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: We begin a warming trend on Friday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs reaching the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to increase, and moisture returns to the area as well making things a bit more sticky. Partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees both days.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances return to kick off the workweek next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will keep a 40-50% rain chance on the board, with highs in the upper 80s.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND INSTAGRAM.